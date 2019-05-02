Govt ready to sit with opposition to introduce positive changes in NAB laws: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said government was ready to sit with opposition parties to introduce positive changes in laws related to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



Responding to the points raised by the opposition members in the National Assembly, he said the government wants continuity of accountability process without any victimization.

However, he said the PML (N) failed to bring any change in the NAB laws during its five years tenure.

“It was unfortunate that PML-N had not brought any change despite cooperation of opposition parties during its five year tenure,” he added.

About recent visit to Iran, he said Pakistan had positively engaged Iran to curb the cross border movement of militants.

He said Pakistan had a long border of 905 kilometers with Iran and Pakistan wanted to keep it peaceful and stable.

He said there are certain elements which are trying to hurt the relationship between two countries by creating misunderstandings.

However, he said these sordid designs will be foiled through collective efforts.

"I held meetings with the Iranian foreign minister four times, twice in Islamabad, once in Tehran and once in Istanbul.

During these meetings, we discussed the overall situation, border challenges, ways to maintain peace on the border and ways to manage it by agreeing to create a joint centre," he said.

All these efforts are being made to put in place a procedure to deal with any untoward situation, he added.

"We have cooperated with each other, some steps have been taken.

We are increasing some of our Frontier Corps regiments, we are building a headquarters in Turbat so that there is a rapid response, our helicopter surveillance near the border has increased, and we have agreed on the formation of a joint border centre and border fencing," he said.

The Foreign Minister said the statement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Iran was taken out of context.

About Punjab Local Government Act, the Foreign Minister said PTI would give more powers and financial autonomy to the local governments to address the problems of the people at the grass roots level.

He asked the PML-N to raise the issue in the Punjab Provincial Assembly regarding any reservation on the Local Government Act.

Former Speaker Nation Assembly Ayaz Sadiq earlier said that no negotiations were underway between government and the opposition to bring any amendments in the NAB laws.

He said that the government had not responded to recommendations made by the opposition four months ago.