NAB and corruption can't function together, says chairman

MULTAN: NAB and corruption can't function together, said Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal , chairman of the anti-graft body rejecting the "malicious propaganda" against his organization.

Speaking at a ceremony, he said anyone involved in loot and plunder will have to face the NAB.

He said those who say NAB and economy can't function together are wrong.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the fact is that NAB and corruption can't function together.

He said economy would improve only in the absence of corruption.

Justice Javed Iqbal, however, conceded that their was a room for improvement in NAB's plea bargain law.

He, however, said it is the plea bargain law due to which victims are returned their money which they have lost to unscrupulous elements.

"NAB's law is not a black law. It becomes black when it applies to you, and there is nothing wrong with the law when it is applied to other people," said he, without naming anyone.











