Thu May 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 2, 2019

NAB and corruption can't function together, says chairman

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 02, 2019

MULTAN:  NAB and corruption can't function together,   said Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal , chairman of  the anti-graft body rejecting the  "malicious propaganda" against his organization.

Speaking at a ceremony, he said anyone involved in loot and plunder will have to face the NAB.

He said those who say NAB and economy can't function together are wrong. 

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the fact is that NAB and corruption can't function together.

 He said economy would  improve only in the absence of corruption.

Justice Javed Iqbal, however, conceded that their was  a room for   improvement in NAB's plea bargain law. 

He, however, said it is the plea bargain law due to which  victims are returned their money which they have  lost to unscrupulous elements.

"NAB's law is not a black law. It becomes  black when it applies to you, and there is nothing wrong with the law when it is applied to other people," said he, without naming anyone.




