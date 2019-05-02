close
Thu May 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 2, 2019

Pakistan oil and gas discovery: PM Imran raises hopes with new statement

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 02, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again raised hopes that Pakistan can hit  major oil and gas  reserves  in offshore drilling.

Speaking at the PTI's 23rd  foundation day ceremony, the  prime minister  talked about the alleged corruption  of the PPP and PML-N which he said has  brought the country's economy to its current state.

While he  vowed to  correct the course, the premier   said the PTI government would offer no NRO to  the opposition parties.

During his speech, the prime minister  said the country was blessed with everything that  is  considered vital to put any country on the path to  prosperity. 

Also read: Pakistan bullish on oil, gas discovery at Kekra-1

Apart from sharing his future plan to   uplift the economy, he said he was still hopeful that Pakistan would  discover major gas  reserves  in offshore  drilling  being carried out  in the Arabian Sea.

He said the nation could receive a good news within two weeks. The prime minister asked the nation to offer special prayers  so that the expectations attached to the drilling project come true.

Imran Khan said, if  found, the gas reserves would be enough to meet Pakistan's  needs for the next 50 years.

