Pakistan oil and gas discovery: PM Imran raises hopes with new statement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again raised hopes that Pakistan can hit major oil and gas reserves in offshore drilling.

Speaking at the PTI's 23rd foundation day ceremony, the prime minister talked about the alleged corruption of the PPP and PML-N which he said has brought the country's economy to its current state.

While he vowed to correct the course, the premier said the PTI government would offer no NRO to the opposition parties.

During his speech, the prime minister said the country was blessed with everything that is considered vital to put any country on the path to prosperity.

Apart from sharing his future plan to uplift the economy, he said he was still hopeful that Pakistan would discover major gas reserves in offshore drilling being carried out in the Arabian Sea.

He said the nation could receive a good news within two weeks. The prime minister asked the nation to offer special prayers so that the expectations attached to the drilling project come true.

Imran Khan said, if found, the gas reserves would be enough to meet Pakistan's needs for the next 50 years.