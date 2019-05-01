‘Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas’ programme launched for workers’ social protection: PM Imran





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government has launched the “Mazdoor-Ka-Ehsaas” initiative, which is one of the pillars under its priority, social protection and poverty alleviation programme Ehsaas.

"Mazdoor-Ka-Ehsaas aims at developing social protection measures for workers in the informal sector," the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of Labour Day observed throughout the world on May 1.

“We join the global community today to commemorate the Labour Day and pay tributes to the heroic struggle and sacrifices rendered by the workers in Chicago for upholding their fundamental rights and ensuring a fair working environment.

This historic day also affords us an opportunity to recognize the valuable contribution being made by the workers for the progress and development of countries all over the world,” he added.

Imran Khan said,"Our Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) gave us the Charter of Madinah, which serves as the foundation of a model Islamic state, an egalitarian society based on the rule of law and economic justice.

" The prime minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf waged a struggle spanning over two decades to realize the concept of a society based on the principles of justice and equality.

The present government, he said, believed in dignity of labour and had undertaken a holistic plan in collaboration with the provincial governments, for the welfare and well-being of the workers and their families, including domestic workers.

He said the government believed that the dividends of inclusive economic growth could not be realized if the workers were deprived of their due rights and opportunities.

Indeed, workers were partners in growth and development.

He said a number of policy measures had been approved for the welfare of overseas Pakistani workers under Ehsaas, such as enhancing the number and quality of institutional arrangements that were responsible for protecting migrant workers, creating online interfaces to facilitate them, negotiations with host countries aimed at increasing the duration of the first contract of migrant workers and subsidies on air tickets for the workers who had not returned home for seven years.

The prime minister said the government was endeavoring to strengthen the labour market and had a plan to create 10 million jobs over five years in key sectors like housing, SMEs, ICT, health, education, green economy and tourism.

The government, he said, was also focusing on regulating labour market along with a job placement mechanism supported by public-private partnerships to improve skill matching; enforcement of minimum wages; employees social welfare and measures against workplace harassment.

He said the government was focusing on skill development; investments in human capital and professional development.

The prime minister felicitated the workers with the belief and confidence that they would become partner in realizing Naya Pakistan and continue to participate in the development of the country with renewed zeal and vigour.