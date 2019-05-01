We’ll put Pakistan on track of prosperity in our five-year stint: PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday pledged to put the country on the track of prosperity by the end of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's five-year stint by reducing its foreign debts.

Speaking at a ceremony in connection with PTI's foundation day, the prime minister said the opposition parties were threatening to march on the capital to down the government.

He said they just want to save themselves from the cases of money-laundering by knocking down the PTI government. They only want to avoid themselves from accountability.

He said his government would not offer any NRO to the PPP and the PML-N, adding that both the parties together looted the country and caused Pakistan's debts to soar to Rs30,000 billion.