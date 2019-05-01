Three soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: Pak Army

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistani soldiers were martyred and seven others injured in a cross-border terrorist attack in North Waziristan, military said on Wednesday.

" A group of 60-70 terrorists from across the border from bases in Afghanistan attacked troops undertaking fencing effort along Pak Afghan Border, in Alwara, North Wazirstan," a statement issued by the ISPR said.

The Pakistani forces effectively responded and repulsed the attack, killing scores of terrorists and injuring many others.

Three soldiers identified as Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazeer and Sepoy Imdad ullah embraced Shahadat while seven others were injured in the exchange of fire between forces and terrorists.

"While Pakistan security forces are solidifying border security through fencing and construction of forts to deny liberty of action to the terrorists, Afghan Security Forces and the authorities need to have more effective control in border region to support Pakistan’s efforts as well as deny use of Afghan soil against Pakistan," the ISPR said.

The army said Pakistan’s fencing effort will continue despite all such impediments.