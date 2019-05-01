New LG system to transfer power to grassroots level: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government (LG) Raja Basharat Tuesday termed the PML-N's claims of deep affiliation with the Local Bodies a joke.

During its tenure, PML-N passed LG Act in 2013, conducted LB’s elections on directions of the Supreme Court in 2015 and made them functional in 2017, he said. However, the PTI government gave sufficient time to the opposition to propose amendments and discuss the Punjab Local Government (LG) Bill 2019 but it didn’t avail the opportunity, he sdaid.

He was addressing a press conference after passing of the LG bill from Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.

Provincial ministers Samsam Bukhari and Ch Zaheerud Din also accompanied him.

Felicitating Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on this historical achievement, Raja Basharat said that the new law was a reflection of PM’s vision which would empower the public at grassroots level.

Replying to a question, the minister said it was constitutional right of the treasury to make legislation against which opposition or any body was free to go to the courts but it was fact that all process was run under the law while the opposition was given sufficient time to give its input.

He hoped that the matter would not be lingered on in the courts and the people would be able to elect their own representatives within the anticipated time.

He said that contrary to the past, the new LG law will transfer real powers to the lower level as the Neighbourhood Councils and Panchayats Bill 2019 was also passed.

"The new law will end overlapping of powers of development bodies such as LDA, TEAPA, WASA etc prevailing in the previous system by making them centralized under one Lord Mayor,” said Raja Basharat.

The condition of educational qualification was removed in new bill while introducing party based elections at upper level and non-party based elections for NHCs and Panchayats.

Each LB would get funds directly from the provincial government, he added.

Moreover, he said, there would be no District Council or Union Council to interfere their autonomy.

Elections for new LBs would be conducted within one year during which the powers would be transferred to the newly appointed administrators, he added.

The minister said the PTI’s Punjab government had touched another milestone of bringing change by introducing a powerful LG law.