Pakistan named tenth 'angriest' country in the world in new survey

Pakistan has been named the tenth angriest country in the world, as per a recent survey conducted recently.

The survey conducted by Gallup Global Emotions Report contained interviews by over 150,000 people from more than 140 countries around the world, naming Pakistan the tenth angriest of the lot.

According to the findings published, levels of stress, worries and sadness had elevated amongst people with 39 percent claiming to have been tangled in worries and 35 percent under immense stress prior to the survey.

With Armenia topping the list, Iran and Iraq were second and third consecutively after which Palestine, Morocco, Turkey, Niger, Chad and Libya followed.

The annual, semiannual and biennial Gallup World Poll sheds light on weighty issues around the globe.