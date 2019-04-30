Probe against Chaudhry Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi to end after court's approval

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea to wrap up the undergoing inquiry against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has been approved on Tuesday by an accountability court.

The two had been undergoing probe going for buying 28 plots in the LDA Scheme with the case being heard by an accountability court on NAB’s plea to conclude the inquiry over lack of evidences.

It was revealed that amidst the inquiry it was proved that a servant of the two Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had bought the plots with the investigation officer of the bureau stating that NAB’s chief Javed Iqbal had allowed for the probe to end.

The Chaudhry brothers have been under investigation by NAB for allegedly possessing assets beyond means with source in the bureau’s Lahore office that numerous shares have emerged in several companies with the names of the two attached to them.