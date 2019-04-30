Sindh govt. announces summer vacation for colleges from May 1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh government has announced summer vacation for all the public and private colleges under the administrative control of College Education department Sindh, commencing from May 1 to June 30.
All colleges would open on July 1 after the summer vacation, said a statement issued on Tuesday
Moreover, the timing of schools have been revised from 8:00 am to 02:00 pm.
KARACHI: Sindh government has announced summer vacation for all the public and private colleges under the administrative control of College Education department Sindh, commencing from May 1 to June 30.
All colleges would open on July 1 after the summer vacation, said a statement issued on Tuesday
Moreover, the timing of schools have been revised from 8:00 am to 02:00 pm.