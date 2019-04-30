close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 30, 2019

Sindh govt. announces summer vacation for colleges from May 1

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 30, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced summer vacation for all the public and private colleges under the administrative control of College Education department Sindh, commencing from May 1 to June 30. 

All colleges would open on July 1 after the summer vacation, said a statement issued on Tuesday

Moreover, the timing of schools have been revised from 8:00 am to 02:00 pm.

