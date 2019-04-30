close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 30, 2019

Heatwave alert: Temperature rises in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 30, 2019

Karachi: The weather in Karachi is hot and dusty with  temperature expected to touch 41 Celsius, according to Met Office on Tuesday.

With mercury rising in the metropolis, weather turned dusty since early morning.

The Met office has forecast a heatwave that would grip the Karachi during 1 – 3 May 2019.

During the first three days of May, maximum temperature would range between 40-42 C during this period.

"Winds flow will be from North/Northwest during daytimes," said a Heatwave alert.

The Met Office requested the authorities to take precautionary measures. 

