Model courts decide 2,301 cases in 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The model courts established in 116 districts of the country have decided a total number of 2,301 cases in 15 working days since its start from April 1.

This was said by Sohail Nasir, Director General Monitoring Cell, while briefing the meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), said a press release issued by Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) on Monday.

The meeting was held here under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, in the committee room of the Supreme Court.

CJP is also chairman NJPMC.

Sohail Nasir presented details regarding the performance review of the Model Courts. He briefed the committee that after counting of the number of closed holidays and strikes by lawyers, the model courts have operated for 15 days in which 116 model courts throughout the country have decided the total number of 2,301 cases, including 888 murder cases and 1413 Narcotics cases. Statements of total number of 9,715 witnesses were recorded in this period, he said.

Sohail Nasir said some of the Presiding Officers decided all the cases assigned to them under the expeditious justice initiative and that they may be given some assignment.

The committee directed that high courts may administratively order such arrangements under which the judges who have zero pendency may be asked to tour other districts for disposal of cases.

The committee also reviewed the progress of Police Complaint Redressal Mechanism in the country and showed satisfaction that during the period from January to March 2019 the offices of the SP Complaints throughout the country decided around 19,000 complaints thus reducing the burden on courts.

The committee clarified that in the last NJPMC meeting on March 11 this year it was decided that the high courts and sessions courts may entertain applications/cases under section 22-A Cr.P.C, after the aggrieved person had exhausted the remedy before Complaint Redressal Center of Police Department and a copy of the order/decision of the SP (Complaints) of relevant district is to be appended with such a petition.

On the suggestions and feedback received form the representatives of bars/legal fraternity, the issue raised by the bars representatives were addressed/resolved with consensus in an amicable manner.

The meeting was also attended by the Members of the NJPMC including Chief Justice, Federal Shariat Court Justice Sheikh Najam-ul-Hassan, Chief Justices of the Provincial High Courts, including Justice Ahmed Ali M.

Sheikh, Chief Justice High Court of Sindh, Justice Tahira Safdar, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, Chief Justice Lahore High Court and Justice Athar Minallah, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court.