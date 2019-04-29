PM Imran’s austerity drive – OPF auctions 12 vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), a department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, has successfully auctioned 12 vehicles in the wake of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive.



The auction of the cars was carried out on the instructions of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & HRD, Zulfikar Bukhari.

Zulfikar Bukhari praised the efforts of OPF's Managing Director, Amir Sheikh, for successfully carrying out the auction and for ensuring transparency in the process. As a result of the auction, OPF is to receive Rs. 7,149,385.

After the auction the department will be able to save more than 18lac per annum in terms of POL (Fuel). Additionally, more savings will come in the form of less repair and maintenance costs.

Maintenance and repair cost is to drop by more than 13lac annually.

On the occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari said that the amount received through auction will be spent for the welfare of the Overseas Pakistanis.

As per the vision of the Prime Minister, we are promoting simplicity in the departments of the Ministry, he added.