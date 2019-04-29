Veena Malik for giving PM Imran’s govt a ‘decade’ to fix broken economy

KARACHI: Pakistan actress Veena Malik has said that broken economy from decades could not be fixed in months and we have to give Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government a decade to start seeing results.



Commenting on a tweet, Veena Malik said they (Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari) ruled for decades so at so at least we will keep reminding them of their corruption for decades.

She went on to say “Even an illiterate would know that broken economy from decades could not be fixed in months. We have to give this government a Decade to start seeing Results!”

Veena was commenting on the Tweet from a local journalist who had shared news former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja in which he slammed news anchors and opposition for criticising PM Khan for price hike.

The local journalists said Ramiz has started an interesting debate! But for how long we will continue to blame Nawaz and Zardari for Economy? Imran Khan’s government has to come up with solutions.