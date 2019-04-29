US denies to share information on Pak’s F-16 with India

NEW DELHI: The United States has conveyed to India that any information regarding Pakistan’s use of F-16 will not be shared as it is a bilateral issue between the two countries.

“Soon after we were informed by the Indian side about Pakistan using F-16 aircraft on February 27, we informed the Indians that we will not be sharing any information on the subject,” a US official confided to Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

“If a third country tomorrow wants information about the C130 or C17 or Apaches that the IAF uses, our answer would be the same. It is a bilateral matter between India and the US,” the official clarified to the Indian side.

Although New Delhi shared information regarding Pakistan’s use of US-built fighter jet, the official added, it did not provide any evidence nor asked for any inputs about the shooting down of an F-16 by the IAF on February 27.

A recent report in Foreign Policy magazine busted Indian claims that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down an F-16 before being hit. Quoting unnamed Pentagon officials, it stated that the US has counted all the F-16 in Pakistan use and found missing none.