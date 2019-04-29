close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
Pakistan

April 29, 2019

PTI calls off Karachi rally after fight erupts among its supporters

Mon, Apr 29, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  had to call off its 'Foundation Day ' rally  in Karachi after a fight erupted among its supporters during the MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh's address at Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Mangal Bazaar ground on Sunday.

PTI's power show in Karachi didn't go as planned. It failed to display discipline and unity.  The situation turned sour after a group of supporters started chanting slogans against party leaders during  MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh's  speech.

The 'Foundation Day' convention turned violent after the  supporters,  who indulged in heated arguments, started throwing chairs at one another and some even pelted stones. Different things were thrown at the women's enclosure too. 

The convention was eventually called off. PTI leaders such as Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, and Firdous Shamim Naqvi couldn't even give their speeches.

