Zalmay Khalilzad to visit Pakistan on Monday

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will arrive in Islamabad on Monday.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted Khalilzad would be accompanied by Principle Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, South and Central Asia.

The spokesman said US delegation will hold meetings as part of regular consultations, on bilateral relationship and Afghan peace process.