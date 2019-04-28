close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 28, 2019

Zalmay Khalilzad to visit Pakistan on Monday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative   for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will arrive in Islamabad on Monday.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted   Khalilzad would be accompanied by  Principle Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, South and Central Asia.

The spokesman said US delegation will  hold meetings as part of regular consultations, on bilateral relationship and Afghan peace process.

Latest News

More From Pakistan