‘Wrong injection’ claims life of another child in Karachi





KARACHI: Another case of medical negligence has allegedly been reported when an eight-year-old child, named Saba, died due to a wrong injection by a quack here at a local clinic on Saturday.

This is the second case of medical negligence in the city within two weeks after the death of a nine-month-old Nashwa.

Saba, who was suffering from cough and flu, was brought by her parents to a clinic in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 13-D. She was administered an injection by a man claiming to be a doctor. Soon after the injection, Saba’s condition deteriorated and she passed away, her father, Zafar Iqbal, told Geo News.

Iqbal said his daughter was checked by the quack and then given an injection, after which her mouth started foaming.

"Seeing her condition, the [doctor] named Adnan told us to rush to another hospital. But she died [before that]," he said.

After the incident was reported to the police, fake doctor Adnan was arrested in an overnight raid.

However, the police said that the FIR against the clinic would be registered only after receiving the post-mortem report.

But the medico-legal officer at the Jinnah Hospital refused to conduct the post-mortem due to weekend and the body of the child was laid there all night and morning.

However, after the news was aired by Geo News, the medico-officer finally agreed to reach the hospital to perform the post-mortem.