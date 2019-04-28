Pakistan to soon become an industrial hub: Firdous

GUJRAT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China will promote the local industry.

During a stop in Gujrat, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader talking to the media revealed that the country is on its way to become an industrial hub as for the first time Pakistan’s prime minister is discussing the public’s interest on an international platform unlike the previous rulers.

She further stated that a strategy is also getting devised to put an end to poverty as the government is taking steps to improve the economy.

Before departing from Islamabad, Awan had stated that the country’s people stand with their leader.

Speaking at a rally at Sambrial near Sialkot, she defended the party saying their politics is based on relief provision to the masses.