Multiple injured in US synagogue shooting: police

Los Angeles: A man opened fire at a synagogue in California, injuring multiple people, police said Saturday after they arrested him.

"A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue," tweeted San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore.

"@SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation."