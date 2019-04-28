Nawaz Sharif using disease as an excuse to go abroad: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Nawaz Sharif was using his disease as an excuse to go abroad with an intention of not coming back.

The former prime minister wanted to go to London on the pretext of medical treatment which was why he was filling applications before the court in that regard, she said talking to a private news channel.

She advised Nawaz Sharif to get the best medical treatment from any country’s hospital.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had declared earlier that its leader would not go abroad for any medical treatment.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous said,”I am ready to work on any position assigned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

She further said the PML-N was creating rumors regarding change of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.