Those who once chanted slogans of democracy are now looking to flee: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed making a snide remark at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday said that the same people chanting slogans of democracy are now looking for ways to flee the country.

Addressing a press conference, he said that they can exhibit disease all they want but the embezzled money of the public will have to get returned.

He further stated that PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are presently under ample mental pressure adding that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can reduce the burden of their parents’ misdeeds by returning the country’s pilfered money.

“Return the public’s stolen money and enjoy your lives in London and Paris,” he said adding that they cannot survive in politics for long by turning non-issues into issues.