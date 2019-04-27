Chaudhry Nisar on becoming CM: Ask those who spread the news

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan addressed the hearsay of him becoming the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday saying those who have been spreading the news are the ones answerable.

The former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader addressing a gathering at Lohdran stated that politics is done not to get hold of posts but to serve the public only.

He stated that those who have been spreading this rumor are the ones to answer as he is not one to get sold easily.

He further stated "PM Imran took record loans in the previous months. He did the same what he used to criticise before.”

"If PTI claims itself to be a popular political party it should hold local bodies poll,” he further added.