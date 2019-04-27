Three suspects arrested for possessing liquor, illegal weapons in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Three suspects were taken into custody on Saturday after police recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possessions.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police revealed that acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted raid at a den and took two drug peddlers into custody.

He said further that the police also seized liquor from the den.

“The police recovered 50 liters liquor from the possession of the accused,” he said.

He further said that during snap checking, a patrolling police team arrested an accused and recovered one pistol and two rounds from his possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused while a further probe was underway.