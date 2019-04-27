close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
Pakistan

April 27, 2019

Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan blast

Sat, Apr 27, 2019

PESHAWAR:  Three Levies personnel were martyred and two others injured when a bomb went off in North Waziristan near Sehwa Tehsil on Saturday. 

Official said   the bomb was planted near a Levies check-post. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the incident, expressing grief over the loss of precious lives.

He said such cowardly acts cannot deter "our resolve against terrorism".

