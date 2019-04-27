Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Three Levies personnel were martyred and two others injured when a bomb went off in North Waziristan near Sehwa Tehsil on Saturday.
Official said the bomb was planted near a Levies check-post. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the incident, expressing grief over the loss of precious lives.
He said such cowardly acts cannot deter "our resolve against terrorism".
