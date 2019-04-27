close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 27, 2019

Pakistan to deploy female infantry engagement team in DR Congo: Maleeha

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 27, 2019

United Nations: Foreign occupation creates the breeding ground for violence perpetrated by occupying forces against women, said   Pakistan's permanent representative in the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi a at a debate on Sexual Violence in Conflict at the UN Security Council

She called for greater international efforts to address the root cause of conflicts across the world.

According to Radio Pakistan, Maleeha Lodhi  told the Council that Pakistan is deploying a female infantry engagement team in the Democratic Republic of the Congo next month.

She further said that Pakistan has achieved the goal of deployment of fifteen per cent female staff officers in peacekeeping missions, fulfilling its responsibilities in accordance with the uniformed gender parity strategy and Security Council Resolutions.

