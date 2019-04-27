Nawaz may travel abroad if court permits: Sumsam Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari Friday said Nawaz Sharif's name would be removed from Exit Control List (ECL) if court permits him to go abroad for medical treatment.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif could get medical treatment from any available standard hospitals of his choice within the country.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), during its three governmental tenures, had not established a single hospital in the country which could provide its leader’s treatment as per its satisfaction.

The minister prayed for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif and said no political party was doing politics on his health.

Sumsam Bukhari said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and was investigating the cases against corrupt elements.

To a query, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had planted billions of tress under plantation drive.