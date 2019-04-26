Shah Mahmood Qureshi holds meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister

BEIJING: Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a bilateral meeting with his Malaysian counterpart H.E. Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah on the sidelines of Belt and Road Forum here in Beijing on Friday.

In the meeting, they discussed all issues of mutual interest in a warm and cordial atmosphere. It was agreed that two countries should maintain close contact in all areas i.e. political, economic, cultural and people to people exchanges.



The Pakistan foreign minister highlighted the contribution of Pakistani diaspora to the Malaysian economy and expressed his desire that Malaysia would increase utilization of skilled and semi-skilled human resource from Pakistan.

Recalling the exchange of high-level visits, both sides reaffirmed the commitment to continue the momentum built by the leadership of the two countries.

The two foreign ministers resolved to maintain regular contact to further strengthen the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Foreign minister Qureshi invited H.E Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, which he graciously accepted.