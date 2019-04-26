Ramazan office timings announced by federal govt

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced office timings for the holy month of Ramazan, most likely to start from May 7.



The office timings from Monday to Thursday will be from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM while on Friday it will be from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday predicted that the Ramazan moon will likely be sighted on the evening of May 6.

The department further said, the new moon of Ramazan, 1440 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 03:45 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on May 5.

The moon will be sighted on the evening of Monday, May 6 and the holy month of Ramazan is expected to begin on May 7.

According to the astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting of the new moon on the evening of May 05, i.e. 29 Shaaban, the met office said.