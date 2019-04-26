close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
CJP takes notice of Asad Munir’s ‘suicide note’
Asad Munir case: NAB Chief to personally investigate alleged suicide

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice Javed Iqbal has decided to personally...

Brigadier Asad Munir's suicide: NAB submits report in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) has submitted a sealed inquiry report to the Supreme Court (SC) on Brigadier (retd) Asad Munir’s suicide.

Asad Munir passed away on March 15 and left behind a suicide note regarding alleged disrespectful treatment meted out by NAB.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa had taken notice of the suicide note left behind by the former officer and sought a reply from NAB in this regard.

