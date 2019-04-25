PM Imran thinks being a woman is an insult: Bilawal retorts to 'sahiba' remark

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday about what message he is putting across to the women across the country by referring to him as ‘sahiba’.

Talking to the press in Islamabad, the PPP chief hailed the country’s women as courageous while adding that they should also be given equal spaces in Pakistan’s politics, economy and society.

"Referring to a man as a woman does not harm the man but what sort of message does this send to the women of Pakistan? That our prime minister is saying that being a women is an insult?", he stated.

"This is Pakistan and here women stand shoulder to shoulder with men. If there was no Fatima Jinnah would Pakistan be formed? If there was no Fatima Jinnah who would oppose Ayub?" he added.

He went on to say that the remarks by the premier are not insulting to anyone but himself and as the country’s leader should ‘hold his tongue.’

"Slip of tongues should not happen because it insults the entire nation. So many slips of tongue happen when we have a selected PM," he said.

Bilawal went on to observe the present situation of the country stating that the public is drowning in inflation with unemployment coming afloat in ever industry.

“Why should we be happy if loans are leading to prices being raised? Can the poor people be given amnesty and relief? The government will eliminate subsides to provide relief to the rich," he questioned.