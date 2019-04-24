Asad Umar hits back at PPP

close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 24, 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Asad Umar on Wednesday responded to criticism that came his way after he stepped down as finance minister last week.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister took an exception to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for criticizing  the PTI government for the current state of economy.

He said before targeting the  incumbent government, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should have looked into the last stint of   his party during which inflation and foreign debts soared to unprecedented levels.

He said  NAB and courts were  tightening noose around the opposition parties to hold them accountable for their assets abroad.

He said it  was the  reason that the opposition has intensified protest against the government 

Asad Umar said   the PPP and PMLN were not concerned about the  economy or  increasing prices .

Umar conceded that  the PTI government had to take some tough and unpopular  decisions which created difficulties for the poor and the middle classes.

But he said  the people would endure the difficulties only if they are convinced that the government is  making decisions with good intentions.

The former minister further said the government will have to make more difficult decisions in the days to come but situation was bound to improve soon. 

Bilawal responds

PPP chairman took to Twitter to respond to criticism against his party.

"Former finance minister who, was removed because his own PM said he removed incompetent ministers, is now lecturing us about how PPPs economic polices were flawed. Obviously IK doesn’t agree as he appointed President Zardari’s finance minister as incompetent Asad’s replacement," he wrote.

Hafeez Sheikh

Sheikh who is now at the helm of Pakistan's economy has previously served under Pevrez Musharrf and later PPP.

Born in Jacobabad, Sindh, he holds Masters and Doctorate degree in Economics from the Boston University,

