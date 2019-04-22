close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 22, 2019

Asad Umar - 'a man of integrity who dares to speak truth', says Lijian Zhao

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Lijian Zhao Sunday lauded  former Finance minister Asad Umar for his strong moral  principles calling him, "a man of integrity. A man who dares to speak truth."

 Lijian Zhao Sunday posted a video clip of the outgoing minister on his Twitter Handle, and  wrote: "A man of integrity. A man who dares to speak truth. @Asad_Umar #AsadUmar.


 Asad umar, who quit   Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet on Thursday, responded to the Chinese  dignitary as saying: "Very kind of you. About time we all stood up for the truth instead of letting the colonial mindset lecture to us. For years we have heard them say that the chinese model was wrong and bound to fail. We are proud that china has proven them wrong #PakChinaFriendshipZindabad ."


The  sudden departure of finance minister Asad Umar due to  the cabinet reshuffle came as a shock on Thursday, with critics interpreting it as major setback for the PTI government.

