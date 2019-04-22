Shafqat Mahmood condemns ‘sponsored campaign’ against Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader and Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday condemned ‘sponsored social media campaign’ against Asad Umar.



Mahmood is the second PTI leader after Jahangir Tareen who has spoken against the campaign targeting the former finance minister since his resignation from the federal cabinet.

“Strongly condemn the sponsored tirade/attack against senior PTI leader Asad Umar on social media,” he tweeted.

“He is an asset for the party and indeed with his rare talents, an asset for Pakistan. Such cowardly campaigns will only enhance his stature.”

A comprehensive campaign was launched against Asad Umar questioning his capabilities to address the economic meltdown and steer the country out of financial crisis.

On Sunday Tareen tweeted: “I vehemently condemn Farhan Virk's campaign against Asad Umar. Asad & I have struggled together against the status-quo for more than 8 years & I hold him in the highest regard. Asad continues to be part and parcel of PTI senior leadership and we all value his role”.

Chinese diplomat Lijian Zhao also spoke in favour of Umar saying the PTI leader is ‘man of integrity’ and a ‘man who dares to speak truth’.