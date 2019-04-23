Murad Saeed accuses Bilawal of taking India's side

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Murad Saeed on Tuesday lambasted PPP and PMLN for their criticism of the government, levelling serious allegations against the two major opposition parties.

The firebrand PTI leader said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chose to take India's side at a time when Pakistan was shooting down PAF warplanes.

He said Bilawal Zardari had become politician on the basis of a "parchi", referring to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's will.

The PTI leader said it was PPP government which appointed Hussain Haqqani as Pakistan Ambassador to US.

Taking aim at PMLN, Murad Saeed said PMLN leadership invited Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal to Murree without any visa.

He said Khawaja Asif admitted during his US visit that banned outfits had their offices in Pakistan.

PMLN and PPP leader interrupted Murad Saeed during the speech with "Go Baby Go" chants.











