Firdous Ashiq Awan dismisses speculation Nisar could replace CM Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday rejected the reports that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan could be a replacement of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in future.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Nayya Pakistan', Awan dismissed the speculation that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s former stalwart could be a strong contender for the slot of CM Punjab from any sphere.

"Why will Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) consider a leader [for CM post] whose own party does not want him back?,” she said.

Ealier, Chaudhry Nisar's sudden decision to take oath as MPA and the recent shuffling of Federal Cabinet have given rise to speculations that estranged PML-N leader could emerge as strong candidate for the coveted post of Punjab chief minister.



Senior politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is expected to take oath as member of Punjab Assembly next week months after winning the seat in July 2018 election.



According to Geo News correspondent, it would be the first time that the Chaudhry from Chakri would be taking oath as the MPA.

Previously, he had retained National Assembly seat despite winning from Punjab Assembly seat in 2013.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled his federal cabinet, changing portfolios of some key members and bringing in technocrats.



In a major development, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has been appointed as adviser to prime minister on finance, following the sudden departure of Asad Umar.

Speaking a public rally near Afghan border in Orakzai, Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted that more changes , using cricket analogy.

The premier said minister would face change of portfolios or removal from the cabinet if their performance was not found up to the mark.

Imran Khan also asked KP chief minister Mahmood Khan and Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar to "keep an eye" on their teams.

