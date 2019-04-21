Will facilitate Singapore business group to invest in Pakistan's shipping sector: Ali Haider Zaidi

TOKYO: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Haider Zaidi has said he will take all possible measures to facilitate a Singapore business group willing to invest $2 billion dollar in Pakistan.

Answering a question regarding his alleged unavailability during the foreign investors' recent visit to Pakistan, the minister said the meeting could not take place due to a communication gap.

He, however, added that the Secretary of Maritime affairs has contacted the investors in Singapore who said they intends to visit Pakistan again in May.

"They will fully cooperate in order to make this investment possible." Ali Zaidi said.

He said each cabinet member including Prime Minister Imran Khan is working fourteen hours a day in order to steer the country out of economic crisis and improve the economic prospect.

Zaidi told The News that his ministry has inducted two large ships in the Marchent Naval fleet of PNSC (Pakistan National Shipping Corporation).

He said the vessels have been acquired at a very low cost, adding that the government would soon acquire five more ships which would help save five $5 billion dollars in foreign exchange.

The minister said Pakistan would benefit from foreign investment in the country's shipping sector from Singapore and elsewhere .

"By the will of God, the Pakistan will come out of this economic catastrophe, and prosper under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," said Ali Haider Zaidi.

