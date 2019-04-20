It's your passion from which Imran Khan draws energy, Asad Umar tells supporters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people who he said expressed support over the last two days, alluding to the cabinet reshuffle which led to his resignation as finance minister on Thursday.

"Want to thank the many many people who expressed support over the last 2 days," he wrote on Twitter.

He said it is the millions of selfless, ideological, passionate supporters who are guardians of ideology of the tehreek (movement).

" It's your passion from which Imran Khan and his team draw energy. May Allah bless you all," Asad Umar said.