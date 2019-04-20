close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 20, 2019

It's your passion from which Imran Khan draws energy, Asad Umar tells supporters

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar on  Saturday expressed gratitude to the people who he said expressed support over the last two days, alluding  to the cabinet reshuffle  which led to his resignation  as finance minister on Thursday.

  "Want to thank the many many people who expressed support over the last 2 days," he wrote on Twitter.

He said  it is the millions of selfless, ideological, passionate supporters who are guardians of ideology of the tehreek  (movement).

" It's your passion from which Imran Khan and his team draw energy. May Allah bless you all," Asad Umar said.

