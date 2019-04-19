Draft bill for establishment of PM House University to be presented before cabinet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases was chaired by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Friday.
The Committee recommended the placement of Draft Bill for Establishment of Islamabad National University (INU) in Prime Minister's House.
The Draft will be placed before Cabinet for final approval.
