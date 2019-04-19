close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 19, 2019

Draft bill for establishment of PM House University to be presented before cabinet

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases was chaired by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Friday. 

The Committee recommended the placement of Draft Bill for Establishment of Islamabad National University (INU) in Prime Minister's House. 

The Draft will be placed before Cabinet for final approval.


