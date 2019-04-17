New Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood meets FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's new Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss contours of the foreign policy.

The minister congratulated the secretary for assuming charge of his office.

Qureshi said Sohail Mehmood is a seasoned and experienced diplomat with a long experience of serving at important positions including as the high commissioner to India.

Sohail Mehmood in his remarks said that he will make utmost efforts to perform his duties to the best of his capabilities, according to Radio Pakistan.