PM Imran to launch Naya Pakistan Apna Ghar Housing Scheme today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to launch landmark Naya Pakistan Apna Ghar Housing Scheme today (Wednesday).

One hundred and thirty five thousand residential units will be constructed In the first phase,.

Twenty five thousand apartments will be constructed for government employees in the federal capital.

Government hope that the mega scheme will help generate job opportunities.

Foreign companies have also evinced great interest in the housing scheme.