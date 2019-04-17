close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
Pakistan

April 17, 2019

PM Imran to launch Naya Pakistan Apna Ghar Housing Scheme today

Wed, Apr 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to  launch landmark Naya Pakistan Apna Ghar Housing Scheme today (Wednesday).

One hundred and thirty five thousand residential units will be constructed In the first phase,.

Twenty five thousand apartments will be constructed for government employees in the federal capital.

Government hope that the mega scheme will help generate job opportunities.

Foreign companies have also evinced great interest in the housing scheme.

