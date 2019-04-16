close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 16, 2019

Pakistan stands with people of France, Fawad says after Notre-Dame fire

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has expressed sorrow over the incident of fire in Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said Pakistan stands with the people of France in this hour of grief. He said our thoughts and prayers are with people of France.

The minister said Notre-Dame Cathedral belongs to human heritage, and pain of this tragic incident is felt by everyone.

Latest News

More From Pakistan