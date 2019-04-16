Pakistan stands with people of France, Fawad says after Notre-Dame fire

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has expressed sorrow over the incident of fire in Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said Pakistan stands with the people of France in this hour of grief. He said our thoughts and prayers are with people of France.

The minister said Notre-Dame Cathedral belongs to human heritage, and pain of this tragic incident is felt by everyone.