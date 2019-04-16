Bangladesh announce World Cup 2019 squad

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Tuesday announced its squad for the highly-anticipated ICC World Cup 2019.

Led by Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as the captain, the squad features Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar along with eminent other key players.

The announcement was made by chief selectors Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar in a press conference at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Following is the complete list of Bangladesh World Cup 2019 squad:

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed Rahi, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain