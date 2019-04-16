close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 16, 2019

PM Imran chairs cabinet meeting today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imrn Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Tuesday).

The cabinet is due to  discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

Finance Minister Asad Umer is likely to take the cabinet into confidence over  his meetings with the IMF and the World Bank officials in Washington.

Earlier,  Asad Umar  said that Pakistan had reached a consensus with the International Monetary Fund on all issues to finalize the bailout package.

Briefing the National Assembly’s Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affair in Islamabad, he said both sides during his recent visit to Washington agreed in principle on the bailout package.


