Govt to implement NAP in true perspective: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi on Monday said that present government working under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, would make all out efforts to implement the national action plan (NAP), in true manner.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government would ensure the NAP besides rooting out terrorism from all parts of the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

In replying to a question about attacks on Hazara community, he said that the government strongly condemned such incidents on the Hazara community, adding that the entire nation was united in flushing out terrorist elements, and terror activities from this soil.

To a question he said that those who have plundered the national money should be given exemplary punishment.

The minister said that everyone should respect laws of the country.

He added there must be 'equality and justice' for balancing the system.

About protest of the political parties, he said lodging protest was the right of every citizen.