Imam-e-Kaaba says Pakistan has momentous place in Muslim world

RAWALPINDI: Shaikh Abdul Elah Al Juhani, Imam-e-Kaaba called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Monday.
Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, says Imam-e-Kaaba expressed that Pakistan has a momentous place in the Muslim world and appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imam-e-Kaaba expressed satisfaction on the brotherly relations between the two countries and stressed upon the need for intensifying efforts to enhance peace and harmony in the Muslim world.
