Jahangir Khan Tareen opens up about Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari's corruption

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has claimed that the probe into Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari's money laundering network has unearthed ‘the biggest corruption’ scandal of Pakistan's history.



Jahangir Khan Tareen took to Twitter saying “Both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party have shamelessly looted the poor Pakistanis.”

He went on to say, “It's about time they're held accountable for their callous plunder.”