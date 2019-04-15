close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 15, 2019

Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Abdullah Awad meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Imam of Masjid Al-Haram, Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr Abdullah Awad Al Juhany called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office here on Monday.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was also present during the meeting.

Imam-e-Kaba said relationships of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were not merely diplomatic but based on faith.

He said the security of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is interlined and both countries could not remain cut off from each other.

He added Pakistan was Saudi Arabia’s strength and hearts of two nations beat together. He stressed for frequent exchanges between the two countries in various fields.

