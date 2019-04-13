Pakistan armed forces battle hardened, capable of defeating aggression: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said the armed forces of Pakistan were highly motivated, battle hardened and fully aware of the multitude of threats to the country.

"I have no doubt that the Pakistan armed forces are fully capable of deterring and defeating aggression across the complete spectrum of threat.

The recent stand-off on our Eastern Front holds testimony to this very fact,” the president said addressing as chief guest at the passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.

Cadets of 139th PMA Long Course, 9th Mujahid Course, 58th Integrated Course and 14th Lady Cadet Course passed out on completion of training.

Cadets from Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka also passed out the courses.

The chief guest reviewed the parade and gave away awards to the distinguished cadets, said an ISPR press release.

A large number of senior serving and retired military officials, diplomats and relatives of the passing-out cadets witnessed the parade.

The Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Haider Ali Khan and the President's Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Muhammad Umar Khan.

Two cadets Course Under Officer Muhammad Shahzad from Mujahid Course and Course Under Officer Ahmed Bilal from Integrated Course got the Commandant’s Cane while the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Under Officer Abryrathns from Sri Lanka.

The Commandant’s Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Ayesha Shakeel from Lady Cadet Course.

Congratulating the passing-out cadets and their families, President Alvi said, “You will be leading some of the best trained, motivated and battle hardened soldiers in the world.

Bear in mind that your nation reposes great trust in you and it must be maintained by achieving high standard of professional excellence.

“He said while Pakistan's operational preparedness and befitting response defeated the enemy's nefarious designs, it also amplified its sincere intentions for peace and relationship based on sovereign equality and mutual respect respect with its neighbours.

“Pakistan has been and will always remain promoter of peace as part of its national policy.

Let there be no doubt that any misadventure and even the slightest breach of our national security will get a befitting response, and no sacrifice will be considered too great in accomplishing this sacred cause,” the president remarked.

He said Pakistan was a global participant in combating terrorism and it would continue to play the role with due national resolve.

He said the challenges and complexities faced by Pakistan were immense and were ever growing in nature.

However, the success achieved by Pakistan as a nation against the scorch of terrorism had no parallel in the contemporary world, he added.

“The Pakistan Army has played a pivotal and a unique role in this entire effort and it is upon you now to further the gains through your unwavering commitment and sound character.

Sacrifices rendered by our brave soldiers and officers for peace in the past are matchless,” he said.

The president said Pakistan would continue to stand by the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

Reiterating Pakistan’s resolve for moral and political efforts to find the solution of Kashmir conflict, he said no stone would be left unturned in exposing the perpetrators and suppressors of innocent Kashmiris.

The president also urged the world powers to take stock of the plight of the Kashmiri people in the light of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and act against the blatant violation of the fundamental human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.