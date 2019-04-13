close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
April 13, 2019

Quetta blast: Hazara community's sit-in continues

Sat, Apr 13, 2019

QUETTA: Hazara community's protest against the Hazarganji suicide attack at a Quetta market  entered the second day on Saturday, with participants demanding government bring the perpetrators to the book.

At least 20 people lost their lives and 48 others injured as a suicide bomber blew himself in a fruit market on Friday morning.

Related story:  Quetta bomb blast leaves 20 dead, 30 injured

A large number  of woman and children are also attending the sit-in on Western by-pass.

The participants have urged the government to devise an effective security plan to protect the lives and properties of the community.

Traffic is suspended on the Western by-pass for over 23 hours as the protesters refused to end the sit-in.

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi met with protest leaders and assured them that the government would take every step to protect the lives of citizens.

Meanwhile, eight people out of total 20 killed in the blast have been laid to rest at a local graveyard. 

